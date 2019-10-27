EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Head to Head Contrast

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.8% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -30.49% -15.41% -11.69% Skyworks Solutions 26.10% 26.60% 22.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $85.62 million 0.94 -$17.45 million ($0.53) -5.26 Skyworks Solutions $3.87 billion 4.00 $918.40 million $6.63 13.58

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. EMCORE does not pay a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EMCORE and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 1 16 13 0 2.40

EMCORE currently has a consensus target price of $5.15, indicating a potential upside of 84.59%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $88.55, indicating a potential downside of 1.68%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats EMCORE on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

