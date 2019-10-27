Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Shares Up 43.3%

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)’s stock price shot up 43.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, 13,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 57,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Ellex Medical Lasers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells lasers and ultrasound systems for ophthalmologists to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers Tango for selective light therapy; Tango Reflex for selective light therapy, laser floater treatment, and capsulotomy; iTrack, a glaucoma surgical device for ABiC canaloplasty; Ultra Q for capsulotomy; Ultra Q Reflex for laser floater treatment and capsulotomy; and Integre Pro and Integre Pro scan for photocoagulation and pattern scanning.

