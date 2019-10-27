ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

EKTAY stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

