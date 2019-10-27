EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $273,052.00 and approximately $20,404.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

