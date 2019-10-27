Ecosciences (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of Ecosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) were up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 105,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,758,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Ecosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECEZ)

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of environmentally focused wastewater products to food and sanitation industries, as well as residential consumers in the United States and internationally. It produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems.

