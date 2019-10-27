eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.47, but opened at $35.62. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. eBay shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 521,977 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,581. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

