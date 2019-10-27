Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Director Brian D. Langstraat Sells 3,743 Shares

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $168,547.29.

EV stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,651,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 173.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

