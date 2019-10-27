Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.14.
DNKN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 441,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $84.74.
In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $5,027,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,279.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 167.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
About Dunkin Brands Group
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
