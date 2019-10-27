Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.14.

DNKN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 441,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $5,027,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,279.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 167.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

