Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,527. Dover has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 69.7% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Dover by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dover by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

