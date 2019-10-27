Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $378,790.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 151,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $410,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,810. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 848,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

