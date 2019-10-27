DNB Markets Downgrades CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) to Hold

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CGG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CGGYY opened at $2.34 on Friday. CGG has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

