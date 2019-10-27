Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 89,590 Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,590 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

In other news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $810,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of DCP opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. DCP Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 202.60%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.