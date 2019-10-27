Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $107.34 and a 1 year high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

