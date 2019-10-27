Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $149.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.