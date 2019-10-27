Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) shares rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.15, approximately 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.22% of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

