Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

