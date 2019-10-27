Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading 8.5% Higher

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27, 436,976 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 191,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.06.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.