Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Trading Up 3%

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.35 and last traded at C$21.04, approximately 238,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 834,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Detour Gold from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight Capital cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Detour Gold from C$19.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Detour Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Detour Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.57.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$270.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Detour Gold Co. will post 0.7588769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Detour Gold (TSE:DGC)

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

