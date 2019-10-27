Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02.
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.