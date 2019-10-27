Dent (DENT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $434,458.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Dent has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Cobinhood and Kucoin. Dent has a total market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $434,458.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00204042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.01464684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,625,838,994 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, FCoin, Bitbns, OKEx, Allbit, BitForex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, Fatbtc, Liquid, Radar Relay, WazirX, LATOKEN, Coinrail, HitBTC, Binance and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.