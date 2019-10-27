Denarius (D) 24 Hour Volume Tops $426.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. Denarius has a market cap of $563,083.00 and approximately $426.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,518,913 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

