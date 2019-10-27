Davis R M Inc. Sells 285 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,128,000 after buying an additional 272,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 6.8% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after buying an additional 685,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after buying an additional 8,877,188 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CSX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,324,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,411,000 after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $72.32 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus set a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

