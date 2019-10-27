Davis R M Inc. Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.