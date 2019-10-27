Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. Danaher also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.74-4.77 EPS.

NYSE DHR opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $147.33.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.29.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.