Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.