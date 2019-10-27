Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 59.3% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,041. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

