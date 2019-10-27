CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 190.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $86,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.28 on Friday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 60.42%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

