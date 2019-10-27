CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0167

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, Binance and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00614384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000937 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00072933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011115 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, BCEX, IDCM, Bibox, Huobi, Zebpay, CoinBene, Koinex, OKEx, LBank, Tokenomy, DragonEX, Bithumb and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

