Cwm LLC Takes $643,000 Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 67.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 490,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 198,305 shares during the period.

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

