Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,756,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,496,000 after purchasing an additional 94,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,133 shares of company stock worth $23,680,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $172.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

