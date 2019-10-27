Cwm LLC Purchases 1,598 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. AI Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $66.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63.

