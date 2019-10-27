Cwm LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,926.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,219 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,223,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

