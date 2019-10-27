Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,388,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 512% from the previous session’s volume of 226,862 shares.The stock last traded at $13.41 and had previously closed at $12.39.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 320,759 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,380,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter worth about $2,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 188,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 713.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $560.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.60.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 449.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.