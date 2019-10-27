CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42.
A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.79.
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03.
In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,593,285.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,145,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
