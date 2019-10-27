CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,593,285.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,145,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

