CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSGS. B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gresham Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

