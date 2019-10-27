CrypticCoin (CRYP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,750.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $24,750.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00381144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00083099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00050715 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

