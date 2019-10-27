Critical Comparison: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Prosperity Bancshares (NASDAQ:PB)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Prosperity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Prosperity Bancshares 1 5 1 0 2.00

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $72.12, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 22.13% 11.51% 1.30% Prosperity Bancshares 38.03% 8.02% 1.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Prosperity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $61.52 million 2.91 $13.38 million N/A N/A Prosperity Bancshares $843.22 million 5.93 $321.81 million $4.61 15.87

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary in North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Denver and Durham, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 242 full service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

