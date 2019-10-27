Crestview Partners III GP L.P. Purchases 93,058 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,504,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,058 shares during the period. WideOpenWest accounts for approximately 76.3% of Crestview Partners III GP L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. owned 36.11% of WideOpenWest worth $187,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

NYSE:WOW opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.55. WideOpenWest Inc has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.48 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 51,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $292,926.89. Insiders have acquired a total of 729,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,419 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

