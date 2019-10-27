Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth about $134,889,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cree by 566.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,237 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $102,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,719 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth about $51,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth about $44,724,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth about $27,036,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CREE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

