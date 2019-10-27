Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €21.50 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.07 ($23.34).

Shares of STM opened at €20.21 ($23.50) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.19.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

