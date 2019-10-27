Credit Suisse Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $930.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $880.00 to $930.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $797.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $779.03.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $10.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $787.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,504. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $383.20 and a 52-week high of $857.90. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $822.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.65, for a total transaction of $22,442,427.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,249,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.01, for a total transaction of $641,417.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,388.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,367 shares of company stock worth $91,008,264 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

