Credit Suisse Group Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $99.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. 1,420,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,433. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 111.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.