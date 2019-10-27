Cream Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Cream has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $22,010.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00752841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00161080 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005536 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00072033 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003324 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

