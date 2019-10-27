Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) versus Sensata Technologies (OTCMKTS:ST) Financial Survey

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) and Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Crawford United alerts:

This table compares Crawford United and Sensata Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford United $66.38 million 0.87 $3.61 million $1.52 13.82 Sensata Technologies $3.52 billion 2.34 $598.99 million $3.65 13.99

Sensata Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensata Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Sensata Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of Crawford United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sensata Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford United and Sensata Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford United 7.36% 46.49% 11.45% Sensata Technologies 16.16% 23.71% 8.88%

Volatility & Risk

Crawford United has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crawford United and Sensata Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford United 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensata Technologies 1 7 5 0 2.31

Sensata Technologies has a consensus price target of $52.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Sensata Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensata Technologies is more favorable than Crawford United.

Summary

Sensata Technologies beats Crawford United on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. This segment also designs, manufactures, and installs custom air handling equipment under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. The Industrial Hose segment manufactures and sells flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distributes silicone and hydraulic hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors. Its products are used in various automotive and heavy vehicle off-road (HVOR) applications comprising air conditioning, braking, exhaust, fuel oil, tire, operator controls, and transmission. This segment serves automotive and HVOR original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers. The Sensing Solutions segment develops and manufactures various control products used in the industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential markets; and sensor products used in aerospace and industrial applications, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as military and commercial aircraft. This segment's products include motor and compressor protectors, motor starters, temperature sensors and switches/thermostats, pressure sensors and switches, electronic HVAC sensors and controls, charge controllers, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, circuit breakers, and semiconductor burn-in test sockets. It also manufactures direct current to alternating current power inverters, which enable the operation of electronic equipment when grid power is not available. This segment serves OEMs in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as aerospace, and motor and compressor suppliers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.