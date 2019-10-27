Cowen Cuts Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $29.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $599.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.