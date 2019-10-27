Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.46.

COTY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 2,948,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,415. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fiona Hughes bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $2,060,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coty by 354.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,652 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Coty by 183.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coty by 23.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,309,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 250,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

