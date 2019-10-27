Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COST. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,317 shares of company stock worth $3,677,494 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 44,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 80.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

