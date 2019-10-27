CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $631.30.

CoStar Group stock opened at $564.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total transaction of $9,045,380.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,788,000 after acquiring an additional 246,705 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 395,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,035,000 after acquiring an additional 70,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

