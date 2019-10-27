Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRVS opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

In related news, insider Richard A. Md Miller purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 142,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $500,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

