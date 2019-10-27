Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) Insider Sells £7,000 in Stock

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) insider Geoffrey McNamara sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,146.74).

Cora Gold stock opened at GBX 7.13 ($0.09) on Friday. Cora Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.48.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Cora Gold in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

